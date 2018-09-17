× Davenport shots fired leads to high speed chase

DAVENPORT, IA,- Police have arrested two women and one man after a high-speed chase ended with officers disabling the fleeing vehicle.

Police responded to a shots fired call on 14th and Iowa around 2 p.m. A chase ensued.

As a result of the shots fired call Central High School was placed on lockdown, however, the lockdown has since been lifted.

The chase ended at Rusholme and Harrison, with Harrison closed by police temporarily, the street is now open to traffic again.

According to Major bladel, the vehicle was a red Honda and several officers disabled the vehicle, by running it off the road, with one squad car rear-ending the Honda and 2 other squad cars pinning it in place on the sidewalk.

No officers were hurt but the suspects were taken into custody complaining of minor injuries.

