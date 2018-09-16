The Score Sunday features the Moline Football team who won their Western Big 6 Opener over Alleman 64-21. FCA story of the week features Mercer County Freshman Robby Holtschlag. He plays football and golf.
The Score Sunday – Moline Football, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Davenport West Football, FCA- Katy Duncan
-
The Score Sunday – Orion Football, Assumption Volleyball, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Rockridge Softball, Bettendorf Soccer, FCA Jacob Stytz
-
The Score Previews – Moline Football
-
The Score Week 1
-
-
The Score Week 3
-
Morrissey’s add another to their coaching legacy
-
We want YOUR SCHOOL for The Score Pre-Game Pep Rallies
-
Assumption Football, Morrissey Coaching Legacy, Alleman preps for Moline, Moline beats UT in Volleyball, Rock Island over Alleman in Volleyball
-
Iowa Football, Illinois Football, Augustana Football, Score Standout
-
-
The Score Preview – Orion Football
-
The Score Previews Sterling Football
-
The Score Preview – Geneseo Football