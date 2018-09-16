× Humidity continues as storm chances increase this week

Temperatures reached close to 90 degrees again Sunday afternoon and this trend is expected to continue into the first part of the new work week. All of this is a result of Tropical Depression Florence continuing to dump extreme amounts of rain in the Carolina’ s while strengthening an area of high pressure sitting in the region allowing these unseasonably warm temperatures to march on.

A cold front just to our north will be ushering in some relief in the form of showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday. A complex of storms is forecast to develop over parts of Minnesota and Iowa Monday night and quickly move southeast. Most of this will fizzle out by the time it reaches us here Tuesday morning. Boundaries leftover from this morning activity will likely ignite new showers and storms for much of the Quad Cities by Tuesday afternoon and especially Tuesday night. Right now it doesn’t appear there is much severe potential with this activity. We’ll certainly keep tracking that potential over the next 24 hours.

This front will eventually stall by Wednesday keeping shower and storm chances alive through at least Thursday night. Once we reach Friday, a refreshingly cooler air mass will take hold allowing our temperatures to fall into the 70s for daytime highs. Some good amounts of rain are likely to fall in areas that see repeated storm activity.

Can you believe we are now less than a week away from the first day of Autumn? Here are a few things to look for in the next several weeks. They include shorter amounts of daylight and much cooler temperatures eventually arriving.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

