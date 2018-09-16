Farmers invite local elected officials to learn about farm techonology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois – In a few weeks crops, like corn and soybeans, will be harvested. This is one of the busiest times of the year for local farmers.

One family invited a dozen elected officials to their farm,so they could learn about harvesting first hand.

The Coyne family has about 2,000 acres of land. They farm soybeans and corn. They tried to emphasize with local leaders and show them what technology they use to do their job.

Leaders were able to hop in the combines, harvest soybeans, and talk with the farmers one on one.

The family says it’s crucial for policymakers to understand farming on a fundamental level, so they can push for laws that will help make farmers jobs easier and more profitable.

“They can ask us questions, we can ask questions back,” says Ethan Coyne, a farmer, “It’s good conversation because then, at the end of the day, we both have an idea of what they do, what we do, and we can help each other out.”