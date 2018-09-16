× Body found in Galesburg ditch

GALESBURG, Illinois– A body was found in Galesburg on Saturday night. That’s according to Galesburg Police.

The body was found just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018 near Cedar Fork. That’s the storm water drainage ditch that helps prevent flooding downtown.

Police will release more information on Monday, and aren’t releasing any more at this time.

We still don’t know who the person is or how they died.

We will keep you updated as new information becomes available.