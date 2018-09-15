Thousands sip local Quad City brews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Thousands of people sipped local brews at LeClaire Park in Davenport for the 19th annual Brew Ha Ha.

The beer tasting event featured more than 50 local beer vendors. There were over 100 different beers to sip, but only two ounces at a time.

Event organizer Nicholas Broughton said the event is a great local tradition.

"You'll see people you know and you'll make new friends," Broughton said. "You'll learn about new beers, you get stuff, you might get drunk, but you are going to have a great time."

Tickets were $30 for unlimited sips and a tasting glass. The money raised will be donated to local charities in the Quad Cities.

WQAD Channel 8's show, Brewed, is a proud sponsor of the event.