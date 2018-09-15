The Score Week 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Part 1

Alleman vs Moline. Moline opens Western Big 6 play with a 64-21 win.

Galesburg vs Rock Island. Rock Island rolls to a 43-22 win.

United Township vs Quincy. Quincy scores 63 in win.

Bettendorf vs Cedar Falls. Bulldogs fall to Cedar Falls on a late touchdown 29-22.

Davenport North vs Davenport West. North scores 22 unanswered point to beat the Falcons 22-10.

Johnston vs Muscatine. Johnston beats Muscatine 42-7.

Kaneland vs Sterling. Sterling improves to 4-0 with e 42-24 win.

Part 2

Play of the night, plus Moline Interview with Mike Morrissey and Harrison Bey-Buie.

Annawan-Wethersfield vs Mercer County. Andrew Hofer mic'd up, Annawan Wethersfield beats Mercer County20-14.

Riverdale vs Orion. Orion shuts out Riverdale 56-0. Plus Orion pulls together for one of their own on their Cancer night.

Fulton vs Rockridge. Fulton scores big road win over the Rockets.

Monmouth-Roseville vs Bureau Valley. Monmouth Roseville doubles up on BV 36-18.

Sherrard vs Princeton. Princeton wins the battle of the Tigers.

Geneseo vs Rochelle. Rochelle gets a 7 point win over Geneseo.

Stillman Valley vs Rock Falls. Stillman Valley wins by 17 over the Rockets.

Part 3

Benton Community vs Wilton. Benton over Wilton 26-13 in battle of state ranked teams.

Camanche vs Central DeWitt. Ryan Streets Mic'd up. Central DeWitt win their homecoming game 41-21.

Mediapolis vs Louisa Muscatine. Mediapolis improves to 4-0 with win over L&M.

Durant vs Wapello. Durant scores a 19-6 win over Wapello.

Part 4.

Score Stickers.

Stocking stat of the night.