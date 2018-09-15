The Score Week 4

Part 1
Alleman vs Moline. Moline opens Western Big 6 play with a 64-21 win.
Galesburg vs Rock Island. Rock Island rolls to a 43-22 win.
United Township vs Quincy. Quincy scores 63 in win.
Bettendorf vs Cedar Falls. Bulldogs fall to Cedar Falls on a late touchdown 29-22.
Davenport North vs Davenport West. North scores 22 unanswered point to beat the Falcons 22-10.
Johnston vs Muscatine. Johnston beats Muscatine 42-7.
Kaneland vs Sterling. Sterling improves to 4-0 with e 42-24 win.
Part 2
Play of the night, plus Moline Interview with Mike Morrissey and Harrison Bey-Buie.
Annawan-Wethersfield vs Mercer County. Andrew Hofer mic'd up, Annawan Wethersfield beats Mercer County20-14.
Riverdale vs Orion. Orion shuts out Riverdale 56-0. Plus Orion pulls together for one of their own on their Cancer night.
Fulton vs Rockridge. Fulton scores big road win over the Rockets.
Monmouth-Roseville vs Bureau Valley. Monmouth Roseville doubles up on BV 36-18.
Sherrard vs Princeton. Princeton wins the battle of the Tigers.
Geneseo vs Rochelle. Rochelle gets a 7 point win over Geneseo.
Stillman Valley vs Rock Falls. Stillman Valley wins by 17 over the Rockets.
Part 3
Benton Community vs Wilton. Benton over Wilton 26-13 in battle of state ranked teams.
Camanche vs Central DeWitt. Ryan Streets Mic'd up. Central DeWitt win their homecoming game 41-21.
Mediapolis vs Louisa Muscatine. Mediapolis improves to 4-0 with win over L&M.
Durant vs Wapello. Durant scores a 19-6 win over Wapello.
Part 4.
