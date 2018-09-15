Sportscast September 15th, 2018

Iowa rolls to a big win against Northern Iowa.  Illinois drops their first game of the year to South Florida 25-19.  Iowa State goes back and forth with #5 Oklahoma, eventually falling 37-27 to the Sooners.  Sterling Newman gets back in the win column with a 55-8 win over Morrison.  Ridgewood has a big second half to win their homecoming game 43-30 over Stark County.  Alleman and Macomb play to a 0-0 tie in soccer.  Rock Island volleyball gets swept by Quincy in Western Big 6 action.