Iowa rolls to a big win against Northern Iowa. Illinois drops their first game of the year to South Florida 25-19. Iowa State goes back and forth with #5 Oklahoma, eventually falling 37-27 to the Sooners. Sterling Newman gets back in the win column with a 55-8 win over Morrison. Ridgewood has a big second half to win their homecoming game 43-30 over Stark County. Alleman and Macomb play to a 0-0 tie in soccer. Rock Island volleyball gets swept by Quincy in Western Big 6 action.
Sportscast September 15th, 2018
-
The Score Week 1
-
The Score Week 4
-
The Score Week 3
-
The Score Week 2
-
Iowa Football, Illinois Football, Augustana Football, Score Standout
-
-
Assumption Baseball, Wilton beats North in baseball, Bandits win, Bryson DeChambeau talks about the U.S. Open
-
The Score Sunday – Orion Football, Assumption Volleyball, FCA
-
Paddlers urged to stay off rain swollen rivers
-
Bandits move closer to playoff spot, North beats Bettendorf in baseball, PV Softball preparing to defend
-
Pleasant Valley High Alumni celebrates Jake Wood after winning ESPYS service award
-
-
Newman beats Kewanee, Fulton falls to St. Bede
-
WQAD Sports August 28th
-
Wilton gets ready for RAGBRAI riders to make lunch stop on Saturday