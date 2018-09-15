Sportscast September 15th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa rolls to a big win against Northern Iowa. Illinois drops their first game of the year to South Florida 25-19. Iowa State goes back and forth with #5 Oklahoma, eventually falling 37-27 to the Sooners. Sterling Newman gets back in the win column with a 55-8 win over Morrison. Ridgewood has a big second half to win their homecoming game 43-30 over Stark County. Alleman and Macomb play to a 0-0 tie in soccer. Rock Island volleyball gets swept by Quincy in Western Big 6 action.