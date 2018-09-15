Local artists showcased at Riverssance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Local and other artists from throughout the Midwest sold their artwork today, September 15th, for the 31st annual Riverssance.

The festival of fine arts featured more than 80 exhibits from different artists. Each tent showcased different types of art. There were paintings, jewelry, and woodwork. Admission was $4, and the proceeds go to supporting local art around the area.

Event organizer Alan Campbell says the festival is a great way to bring the community together.

"It is for a great cause, because it stays here within the community," Campbell said. "We're not going out and spending money anywhere else. It stays here and it really does support and nurture the artistic environment of our Quad City area."

Wine tasting, live music, and a children's art booth were also available. The festival continues tomorrow Sunday, September 16th 2018 at 10 a.m.