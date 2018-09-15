× Humidity will continue to increase into next week

High pressure that has kept sunny skies in place over the last several days will continue to retreat away from the area allowing a southerly flow to develop ushering in higher humidity levels and keeping temperatures well-above average.

By Sunday afternoon dew point values will be steadily climbing close to 70 degrees which will add a “sticky” feeling to the air.

Meanwhile, a stalled out frontal boundary that has been sitting to our north over the past week will finally begin to make some southward progress by the middle of next week. This front is expected to return our temperatures back to more fall-like values and erase the humidity. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will also be on the rise, especially by Wednesday morning.

The front will take a day or two to clear the area, keeping rain chances alive through Thursday night. Thankfully it appears the front will clear the area in time for Friday night football games to remain in the clear.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

