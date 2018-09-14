Why North Carolina natives say clean dishes can help you get through a hurricane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, North Carolina -- A Clinton, Iowa native now living in North Carolina has learned some tricks from the locals.

Chris Stone, who now lives in Wilmington, North Carolina with his wife Claire, said the two had to stay home during Hurricane Florence because she works at a hospital.

He said locals helped them with some tips to get through hurricane season. They advised cleaning all your dishes before the hurricane arrives, that way if there are any belongings that need to be kept air tight, you can store them in the dishwasher. The locals also advised filling your tub or large totes with water so you can flush the toilet if the water is out.

Stone said he and his wife grew up in Clinton, Iowa, but have lived in North Carolina for 15 years.