Two pedestrians killed in Brady Street crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two pedestrians were killed when a vehicle crashed into them on Brady Street.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, September 13 in the northbound lanes of Brady Street, near the 65th Street intersection, according to the Davenport Police Department.

The two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene, said police. The driver of the vehicle involved was interviewed at the scene.

The names of those involved were not being released at this time.

