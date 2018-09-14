× Sun-filled skies to last through early next week

Still see no real change in our skies or our temperatures in the coming days! Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm with highs in the middle 80s through the weekend into early next week. Overnight lows will be a touch warmer with low to mid 60s.

The breakdown in this weather pattern is scheduled for later next week. That’s when remnants of Florence will be racing into the New England states providing an opening for weather patterns to move from west to east across the country. The earliest we’ll see any organized, widespread wet weather across the area will be next Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

