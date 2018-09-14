× Studio 8 features Torrian Ball

Who I am: Torrian Ball

What my music is: Hip Hop

What sets my music apart from the rest: “Lyricism and content, millions of people watch videos of my music for the raw truth and positive message behind a music genre filled with negativity.”

*Editor’s Note: Video contains strong language

