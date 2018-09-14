School bus backs into ditch with 30 students on board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DONAHUE, Iowa -- A school bus filled with students slipped into a ditch, just north of Donahue, Iowa.

On the route to bring kids home from school a North Scott Community School bus backed into a ditch around 3:30 p.m. Friday, September 14. It happened on 130th Avenue, near 275th Street.

The school's superintendent said 31 students, from kindergarten to 6th grade, were on board.

There were no injuries. A second bus was sent to pick up the students; some were picked up by parents who arrived to the scene.

Shortly before 5 p.m. the bus was pulled from the ditch. It was able to drive away from the scene.