× Rock Island Sewers full of smoke

ROCK ISLAND, Ill, – The City of Rock Island and Veenstra & Kimm, Inc. will be conducting smoke testing in the sewers around the area by 38th Street to 46th Street and 18th Avenue to 23rd Avenue, September 17 – October 5.

According to the press release :

“The smoke that you see coming from the vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is non-toxic,

non-staining, has no odor, white to gray in color and creates no fire hazard. The smoke should not enter

your building unless you have defective plumbing or dry drain traps. While we have no reason to expect

difficulties, we wanted to make you aware of coming activities. Your patience and cooperation is very

much appreciated.”

The Public works director Larry Cook says in order to prepare your plumbing, you should make sure that traps for all basement floor drains and plumbing fixtures are full of water by pouring about 24 ounces of water in each drain before the scheduled test.

He says you should add water every 2-3 days during the testing dates. Smoke may be visible from your gutters which means they are connected to the sanitary sewer system, and there is no need to worry.

If smoke does enter your home Larry says that it should clear out in 30 minutes or so and to simply ventilate the rooms and stay away from the smoke.