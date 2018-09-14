NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Candy Explosions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know candy gives you a sugar rush - not to mention a sugar crash - but what else can it do? Cool stuff, that's what!

On Friday, September 14th, during our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, we tested two science experiments using two different kinds of candy - Nerds and Pop Rocks.

First, we used Pop Rocks to make a volcano with two ingredients you probably already have around your house - baking soda and vinegar. Click the video above to see how to do it and most importantly - if it worked!

Second, we used Pop Rocks and Nerds to blow up a balloon. This one is even easier than the first. All you need is a bottle of pop, a balloon, and Nerds or Pop Rocks. We decided to try them both to see which one worked best. Click the video below to find out!

For Cocktail of the Week, we had a special guest! Cody Hootman, General Manager from Baked Beer and Bread Co., joined us to give us a taste test of some of their new fall cocktails. Click the video below to get a sneak peek: