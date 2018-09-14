× Grayhounds standby…then go nuts during News 8’s GMQC

BURLINGTON- Week four of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was absolutely fantastic.

It’s Homecoming Weekend at Burlington High School, and the Grayhounds went nuts Friday, September 14 during The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Special thanks to Sports Physician Amy Nanthan from the Great River Health System, who sponsored our pep rally. She was so energetic and introduced herself to the school and the public early Friday morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We learned Nanthan is acrobatic as well. Check out the handstand she did later in the show, before she handed out $5 Target gift cards to the students.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The band, lead by director Derrick Murphy started off our 6 a.m. hour with the school fight song.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They also wrapped up the show with a song from the 1960's. Plus check out the student later on who decided to stand on his friends' hands.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cheerleaders were at the school at 5 a.m. to get ready for the morning. Coach Cherie Reid talked to us Friday morning while the cheerleaders performed solely.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finally, Athletic Director Zach Shay talked about their game later Friday night and their Homecoming Dance Saturday. The game starts at 7 p.m. at Bracewell Stadium. The dance Saturday begins at 8 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanks so much to Burlington High School for coming out Friday morning. The kids were messing with me by the end of the morning because I kept telling them, 'Standby! Standby!' They all know the 'broadcast lingo' now that they've been a part of the newscast. I bet you'd we come back if you asked us to in 2019!