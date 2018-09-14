Fun for the whole family this weekend at the antique engine and tractor show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENESEO, Illinois -- For 57 years, the annual working farm show has taken place in Henry County. This year, organizers are hoping for the biggest turnout yet.

Thousands are expected to turn out for the three day event which will play host to hundreds of antique tractors, farm exhibits, and sawmill and blacksmithing exhibitions. The main goal of the show is to educate the public on how farms have played such an important role in how we get food and work the land.

About three years ago, a real working train was built on the site. Visitors can take a trip around the grounds on board the train, pulled by engines that were built for a mine in New York state back in the 1940s.

There are craft vendors and plenty of food options. The show is also accessible to those with disabilities or special needs.

If you're going, the grounds are located about three miles east of Interstate 88 on Illinois Highway 92. Admission is ust five dollars. Click here to learn more.