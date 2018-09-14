Former Quad City residents ride out Hurricane Florence in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, North Carolina--- After a rough night of heavy winds and power outages Chris Stone assessed the damage to his home, while in the eye of Hurricane Florence.

“We’ve got a tree across our driveway right now that we’ll have to cut out before we can get out of the house even if the neighborhood wasn’t flooded,” say Stone, from Clinton, Iowa.

Stone now lives in Wilmington, North Carolina, with his wife Claire, who works at a nearby hospital.

“We stayed specifically because she’s on call at the hospital, she knew she was on storm team, so she had to be there,” says Stone.

In Raleigh, North Carolina Kelly Burich and her family packed up to come to the Quad Cities. Her husband, former News 8 Sports Director Dan Burich stayed behind to look after their condo.

“The harder thing is trying to stay off the phone, trying to stay of social media. Just the level of panic I’m feeling when trying to talk to my husband,” Kelly says.

Both families say they are safe.

Stone says the hospital is the best place for his wife to be, they’ve been staying in contact with each other regularly.

Kelly says she and her family are waiting for an update on when they can return home.