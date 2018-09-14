× Burlington man shot, weapons and drugs found

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A man was shot Thursday evening at a residence where police also found weapons and drugs.

According to a press release, police responded to 214 South 9th St. on Sept. 14 after reports that a man had been shot. When they got to the address, they found a 35-year-old male with a gunshot wound in his chest. They transported him to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington where he is receiving ongoing treatment.

The statement says that detectives searched the home, “which yielded narcotics and multiple firearms.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the police department at (319) 753-8366, or their local Crime Stoppers.