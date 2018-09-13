Traffic moving again after backup on eastbound I-80 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Interstate 80 near Division Street in Davenport was reopened after a lane was closed early Thursday afternoon, September 13.
Before 12:30 p.m. eastbound traffic was backing up on I-80. Emergency crews were directing traffic into the left lane near mile marker 292, just west of the Division Street overpass.
Just after 1 p.m., the Iowa Department of Transportation said the roadway was reopened.
There was no word yet on what caused the backup.
41.523644 -90.577637