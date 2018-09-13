× No breakdown in the summer warmth until later next week

Another winner of a day out there as temperatures have climbed right back in the low to mid 80s for daytime highs.

Tonight will be cool and calm once again with overnight lows around the 60 degree mark.

No big changes as we head into the upcoming weekend as sunshine and mid 80s will highlight our forecast in the days ahead. No real breakdown in the pattern until we get to mid week when a few showers and storms slowly return.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

