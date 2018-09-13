The Morrissey's are well known around many football circles. Ed, a hall of fame coach, was a legend at Pleasant Valley. Mike is the current football coach at Moline. Mike and Ed welcome Joe, the youngest Morrissey to the coaching ranks at Moline. So the lineage of Morrissey's coaching football continues.
Morrissey’s add another to their coaching legacy
