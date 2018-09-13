× Deere involved in fatal motorcycle accident

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Illinois — One man was killed yesterday after a deer caused him to crash his motorcycle.

According to a statement from the Illinois State Police, Michael Hott of Macomb, Illinois, was heading west-bound on Country Road 1500 W, northwest of McComb and Highway 336, on Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. He crashed into a deer and was ejected from his bike. He was later pronounced dead.

The University of Illinois Extension’s website says peak deer-related accidents happen from May to June and from October to December. Accidents are also most common during twilight hours from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. However, deer can cross a road at any time.

The site also says deer are more common around water sources. The accident happened at a section of Country Road 1500 W near Spring Lake, where the highway passes over Spring Creek.

