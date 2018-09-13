Assumption falls to Solon 47-7. Jim Morrissey is the latest to join the family in the football coaching ranks. Alleman prepares to play Moline in their Western Big 6 opener. Moline sweeps United Township in Volleyball and Rock Island sweeps Alleman in volleyball.
Assumption Football, Morrissey Coaching Legacy, Alleman preps for Moline, Moline beats UT in Volleyball, Rock Island over Alleman in Volleyball
Alleman A.D. discusses safety of football, future of rivalry with Assumption
Alleman, Davenport Assumption football rivalry reignited after 34 years
Morrissey’s add another to their coaching legacy
The Score Week 1
The Score Week 3
High School volleyball 8/21/2018
The Score Sunday – Orion Football, Assumption Volleyball, FCA
Moline High School football team taking extra safety measures
The Score Preview- Rocks motivated for 2018
The Score Week 2
Pleasant Valley High Alumni celebrates Jake Wood after winning ESPYS service award
Moline Little League Coach and former player remember Larry Anderson after deadly tree branch crash
The Score Sunday – Davenport West Football, FCA- Katy Duncan