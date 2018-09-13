× Alleman A.D. discusses safety of football, future of rivalry with Assumption

ROCK ISLAND- We’re having Breakfast With…Alleman High School Athletic Director Joe Conklin, Thursday, September 13 at the QC Coffee and Pancake House downtown.

Conklin is a former Iowa State Cyclone and Iowa Hawkeye, who graduated from Assumption High School. He played on the Hawkeyes back in 2009 and is now in his third year as A.D. at Alleman.

We’ll ask him about high school scheduling during the segment, as Alleman and Assumption renewed their rivalry this season in football. It’s the first game the two teams have played since 1984. Davenport West and United Township High School played Friday, August 24 as well.

We also discussed the safety of football in general. Just this year, Moline High School started having its players wear guardian caps during practice. We’ll ask Conklin the same thing Thursday, whether he would support his players, wearing those during practice.

