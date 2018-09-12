× Quad Cities want your help to improve housing opportunities

MOLINE, Illinois — The cities of Moline, Rock Island and Davenport are teaming up to provide better housing opportunities for Quad City residents, and they need your help.

According to a statement from the Moline Planning and Development Department, the cities are preparing for a regional study call an Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice. The goal of the study is to create strategies for improved housing choices by discussing race, housing, poverty, access to opportunity and regional housing barriers.

The statement says this study relies heavily on input from residents through public meetings and online feedback. Here are the times and locations of each meeting.

Tuesday, Sept. 18; 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Greater Antioch Baptist church, 929 14th St., Rock Island.

Wednesday, Sept. 19; 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Roosevelt Community Center in the gym, 1220 Minnie Ave., Davenport.

Thursday, Sept. 20; 6:30 – 7:30 p.m at the Esperanza Center (with Spanish interpretation), 335 5th Ave., Moline.

Free refreshments are provided at the meetings, and children are welcome.

Click here to access the online survey.