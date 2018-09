Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE WQAD NEWS 8 STUDIO -- We were sad to see Taylor Graham go, but now we are excited to welcome a new member to the team! Andrew Stutzke is our new weekend weather man.

Here are a few interesting things about him.

He's from Sterling, Illinois.

His birthday is January 12.

He's 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

His favorite flavor of ice cream is chocolate.

He was on WQAD before in 2002. Watch the video above to see why and find out more about Andrew.