Illinois Treasurer to visit Moline, announce program to return money to residents

MOLINE, Illinois - Illinois state treasurer Mike Frerichs will visit Moline City Hall on September 12, to announce a new program aimed at returning lost money to Illinois residents.

The treasurer has been on a mission to return unclaimed property to Illinois residents.

Currently, there is about $2.8 billion sitting unclaimed.

"It could be an old paycheck, insurance claims," said community outreach specialist Pat O'Brien, "over payment of bills."

According to a press release, the treasurer will also be joined by a woman who is a recipient of unclaimed property in the state, she will share her experience using the new program.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. in the Committee of the Whole meeting room.