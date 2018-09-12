Florence shifts, could stall along Carolina coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Florence continues to churn in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean with top sustained winds of 130 m.p.h. The storm will continue to barrel toward the North Carolina coast by Thursday evening. That's when there could be a shift. Computer models have locked onto a scenario that turns the storm to the left, possibly heading into South Carolina instead.

After that, there's a chance that Florence spins across Georgia and the Carolinas, exiting back into the Atlantic Ocean sometime next week. If that happens, it could re-intensify and head back into the Carolinas in about a week to ten days.

Right now, all eyes are on the coast of South and North Carolina. Major hurricane winds are likely for Myrtle Beach and Wilmington. Tropical storm force winds are expected inland to the I-95 corridor...right up to Florence, South Carolina.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen