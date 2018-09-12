× Find out when this bright and warm weather pattern breaks down

The pattern will remain persistent for the rest of the work week including the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.

The highlight remains Hurricane Florence as it slowly approaches the Carolina coast. This remains the catalyst in blocking any weather patterns west of it. Thus, the bright skies and comfortably warm temperatures expected for us in the coming days.

The breakdown on this pattern is still not expected until next week when introduce a few showers followed by some cooler temperatures.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

