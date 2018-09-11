× Unknown shooter fires into a Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A house is marked with bullets after an unknown shooter fired in a neighborhood yesterday.

According to a press release, police responded at 4:10 p.m. to shots fired on Monday, September 10. When they arrived at the 2400 block of W Pleasant Street, they found several shell casings in the middle of the street. A house in the neighborhood sustained damages from the shooting.

No one was reported injured.

Police say they are investigating, but no other information is available.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”