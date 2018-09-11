Rock Island Arsenal invites public to 9/11 remembrance ceremonies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL - On Tuesday, leaders at the Rock Island Arsenal are hosting a series of 9/11 tribute ceremonies to remember the heroes who fought, and lost their lives after the deadly terrorist attacks back in 2001.

The first is a remembrance walk where the public is invited to gather at Memorial Field on Arsenal Island, and embark on a two and a half mile walk. The walk will end with a placement of American flags near the 9/11 Memorial on Arsenal Island.

The public should present their Photo I.D. to officials at the gate, then proceed to the parking lot near Memorial Field at 6:00 a.m. The walk will begin at 6:30 a.m.

The next ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. and is also open to the public.

That ceremony will include a keynote speech by Lt. Gen. (Retired) Raymond V. Mason, director, Army Emergency Relief.

Leaders at the Arsenal say these events are to pay tribute to and remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.