Hy-Vee cake designers compete to win Extreme Cake Challenge semifinals

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The best cake designers from Hy-Vee’s Quad Cities stores are competing today for a chance at becoming challenge champions.

The Extreme Cake Challenge brought culinary artists from around the area to North Park Mall 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Their goal? Decorate a specialty cake and 12 cupcakes in three and a half hours.

According to a statement from Hy-Vee, competitors are judged on the cakes’ technical appearance, icing appearance and level of difficulty.

More than 130 designers are competing in six semifinal events throughout the storye’s eight-state territory, the statement said.

The first place winner will receive $600, second receives $300 and third receives $200. There’s also a Decorator’s Choise award for $500. The top two get the chance to show their stuff in the final round in Des Moines, where Hy-Vee will crown its top cake decorator.

Here are some of our favorites!