Police say two people hurt after juvenile crashed a stolen car outside North High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Police say two people were taken to the hospital after an incident in the parking lot of North High School, Tuesday September 11.

Police say they arrived at the school after reports of a person damaging property around 6 p.m.

They say a juvenile stole a car and hit two people while trying to drive away.

One of the victims, police say was trying to stop the car, but was later dragged.

Both people were taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the juvenile also hit three unoccupied vehicles.

The suspect was taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.