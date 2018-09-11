× Mercer County Treasurer pleads not guilty to theft of over 10k

ALEDO, ILL, – The former Mercer County School Treasurer for the Mercer County Athletic Boosters has pleaded not guilty to theft charges.

According to court records, 43-year-old Angie Dellitt has a pre-trial conference November 5th.

Her arraignment was scheduled for 9-12-18 but was done a day early. Dellitt faces two felony counts, one for the Mercer County Athletic Boosters and the other for the Mercer County School District.

The charges involving the school district alleges a missing $500 to $10,000 with the booster club alleging between 10k and 100k.

They claim she funneled the money for personal use on hotel rooms, restaurants, and other non-school related expenses.

Dellitt is out on $30,000 bond.

She is no longer an employee of the school district.

See the records and charges yourself here