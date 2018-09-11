× Mark Dallas to be made honorary captain of the Chicago Bears

DIXON, ILL – Dixon school resource officer Mark Dallas will be designated as the Chicago Bears honorary captain Monday night in their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The owner of the Shamrock Pub, Ed Miller, wants you to help him celebrate. He is renting out a bus and has a few dozen tickets to the game up for sale.

He’s selling end zone tickets, tickets in Section 338, and tickets on the 50-yard-line.

To ride the bus with the hero himself (Dallas) costs an extra 40 bucks. It leaves from the Dixon Walmart parking lot around 4 p.m. on game day, according to Miller.

If you’re interested shoot Miller a text at 815-440-2194. The tickets are being sold cash only.

