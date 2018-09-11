× Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Rock Island, road closed

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle today between Ted’s Boatarama and Johannes Bus Service.

Lt. Tim Steines said police responded to the call at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, in the 100 block of 31st Avenue. This road is currently closed while they investigate the accident.

Steines said a vehicle hit a male pedestrian, who was then transported to Trinity in Rock Island. His status has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing story, and we will update you when more information is available.