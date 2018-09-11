× In the Kitchen with Fareway: BLT Salad

MOLINE- Summer might be winding down, but here is one more chance to get that favorite summertime flavor and use up any remaining tomatoes. Fareway’s Caitlyn Ferin showed us how to make a BLT Salad Tuesday, September 11 on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Here are the ingredients:

* 1 pound bacon

* 1 head romaine or iceberg lettuce – rinsed, dried and shredded

* 1-2 cups tomatoes, dicedd

* 3/4 cup Greek yogurt

* 1/4 cup milk

* 1 teaspoon garlic powder

* 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

* salt to taste

Place bacon a 350 degree oven for twenty minutes. Drain, crumble and set aside.

In a blender or food processor, combine mayonnaise, milk, garlic powder and black pepper. Blend until smooth. Season the dressing with salt.

Combine lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and croutons in a large salad bowl. Toss with dressing, and serve immediatel