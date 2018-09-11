× Bright but slightly warmer each day… A touch humid as well

Another winner of a day as temperatures are already approaching 80 degrees with sunshine swimming in that blue ocean sky. This pattern hasn’t changed much at all these past few days, what we call a ‘persistent’ pattern. Otherwise phrased as ‘What you see is what you get’.

In the days heading into the upcoming weekend, temperatures will inch up a degree or two each day. Still likely to peak by the weekend with daytime highs in the mid 80s.

The weather pattern over much of the country will move little due to Hurricane Florence off the East Coast. Any changes we foreseen will take place by early next week when Hurricane Florence comes ashore off the Carolinas and weakens.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

