Back pay that’s owed to disabled workers at Self Help in Sterling is delayed

pay that's owed to disabled workers at Self Help in Sterling is delayed

STERLING, Illinois — A Sterling nonprofit company that’s responsible for getting two years’ worth of back pay to its workers announced it was delaying the payment.

In April of 2018, Self Help Enterprises, a recycling, packing and pallet manufacturer that hires people with disabilities, was found to be in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

One Rock Falls woman said her son, who has been with Self Help for 14 years, was owed back pay. She told WQAD News 8 that she was expecting for her son to receive payment during the summer months.

A letter that went out to workers and their guardians on Thursday, September 6 said that payment would be extended to November 11.

“Please understand that the delay in payments is not because the agency is not prepped to issue the checks,” read the letter from Self Help Enterprises’ Executive Director, Carla Haubrich. The letter explained that Self Help was in an appeal process and asked for patience.

“I encourage you to be cautious in making plans to spend your back wages as the circumstances could easily change again,” read the letter.

The letter also said that they submitted a review to the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division; the case was assigned to an administrative law judge.