2 Moline men brutally beaten, assailant still at large

MOLINE, ILL,- Police are actively looking for a “white man in his 30s” after two other men were found beaten and tied up this morning (9/11/18).

Detective Michael Griffin told WQAD that around 10 a.m at the 4600 block of 47th Street, officers found a 50-year-old tied up and in rough shape as well as a 31-year-old with a gash on his head.

The older man was brought to Genesis-Illini Campus with non-life threatening injuries. The 31-year old was given basic first aid and cleared to go home by Moline Fire.

The two men told police that a white male in his 30s beat the two men at gunpoint before taking off with several of their electronics in a 2016 blue Chevrolet truck.

Moline Police are working to identify the robber and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140.

