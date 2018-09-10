× Three Democrats running for state office call for term limits on Madigan

SPRINGFIELD (Illinois News Network) — It’s common to hear Republican legislative candidates in Illinois criticize House Speaker Michael Madigan, but for Democrats it is something else entirely.

Three Democrats running for positions in the General Assembly have released advertisements calling out the long-time speaker and chairman of the state’s Democratic Party by name, saying they’ll support term limits on he and other legislative leaders.

The Democrats – Anne Gillespie, Bridget Fitzgerald and Laura Ellman – are all running in Republican-leaning state Senate districts in the suburbs of Chicago.

“Pass common-sense gun safety and term limits for leaders like Mike Madigan,” Gillespie said in her ad.

“I’ll support a property tax freeze and term limits for leaders like Mike Madigan,” Fitzgerald tells the camera.

Ellman says, in addition to reviving former comptroller Leslie Geissler Munger’s campaign slogan of “No budget, no pay,” that she’ll support term limits for “leaders like Mike Madigan.”

A message left for the speaker wasn’t immediately returned.

Madigan polls unfavorably outside of his own House district. Republicans, most notably Gov. Bruce Rauner, have made Madigan a political foil in campaign messaging.

Each of the candidates’ committees are primarily funded by the Illinois Senate Victory Fund, a committee primarily bankrolled by Senate President John Cullerton’s political fund.