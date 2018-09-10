× 12-year-old charged with attempted murder appears in court

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The North Scott Junior High School student charged with attempted murder appeared in court Monday, September 10 for a pre-hearing.

The 12-year-old, along with his parents and an attorney, were the only ones allowed in the courtroom. The public was not allowed in.

The student is charged with attempted murder after police said he brought a loaded gun to school on Friday, August 31.

The student’s next court date was set for Monday, October 1. That’s when it will be decided whether or not he will be charged as an adult.