Hurricane Florence expected to slowly warm temperatures each day here

Another fabulous day it has turned out to be with little wind, full sun and comfortable temperatures for this time of year. I still see no breakdown in this pattern all week with the exception of daytime highs climbing a degree or two each day.

Eventually, the pattern will break down briefly by Sunday as a cold front slides through. But with little moisture to work with chance of rainfall is looking low. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Dry bubble of air center to our northeast will not only keep our weather tranquil around here in the days ahead but at the same time have an impact on Hurricane Florence’s track as it moves closer and closer to the Carolinas the next few days. This will likely reach landfall as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane by Thursday night.

Please let loved ones know if they live along the Carolina coast that they’re making the necessary preparations and plans.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

