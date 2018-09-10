× Galesburg Walgreens robbed at gunpoint: Police still looking for third suspect

GALESBURG, IL, – Two suspected armed robbers have been taken into custody today with a third still on the loose.

According to a police report at around 4:30 a.m this morning the Walgreens Pharmacy on 844 West Fremont Street in Galesburg was robbed at gunpoint by three people, described by store employees as “two African-American

males, and one African-American female.”

According to the report:

“Several officers responded to the armed robbery report and one of those officers noticed a vehicle speed across Henderson Street at Grove Street and observed the vehicle failed to stop at the Grove Street stop sign. The same vehicle was noticed moments later crossing Losey Street at Monroe and again failed to stop at the Monroe Street stop sign.”

After Officers attempted to pull the grey SUV over they sped off leading the police on a pursuit. The chase came to an end at East Carl Sandburg Drive near the BNSF railroad tracks.

The grey SUV went down into a ditch and according to police everyone inside ran away. During the chase the occupants were seen throwing objects out of the windows, officers later discovered the items thrown from the moving car included prescription bottles from the Walgreens Pharmacy.

Police supported by a canine unit searched the area on the northeast edge of Galesburg, about a half mile from Wal-Mart and Menards next to the corn and soybean fields.

Later this same day at about 6:30 a.m a Walmart employee called to report a suspicious person inside the store. The man was wet and covered in mud and had gone into the women’s restroom at the front of the store. Several officers arrested the man without incident.

Just an hour later at 7:36 a.m. Police received a tip from a couple “walking their dog” about a person behind the May Storage on Windish Drive. Police found the person and after a short chase, they apprehended the suspect.

According to Police both of the subjects apprehended early this morning have been charged in connection with the armed robbery at Walgreens Pharmacy.

The pair has been identified as Gates Ivory Sisk, 18, of 10849 Spring Green Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana

And Davia Aniya Barbee, 18, of 5355 Cider Mill Lane, Indianapolis, Indiana.

A third suspect remains at large. Both arrestees have been charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

Anyone with information should contact the Galesburg Police Department, 309-343-9151