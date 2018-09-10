× Crime Stoppers extending $10,000 reward another 90 days for tips in Jason Roberts murder case

DAVENPORT– Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is extending the $10,000 cash reward another 90 days for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the Jason Roberts Homicide.

Roberts was shot and killed back in June. We still don’t know exactly what happened that night, but Roberts’ family says he was with friends.

“We have received a ton of tips on the crime,” says Crime Stoppers Detective Jon Leach.

“Crime Stoppers wants to extend the Jason Robers award money that’s $10,000 another 90 days. The Davenport Police Department is working hard to investigate, and we believe another 90 days might afford them the opportunity to talk to more witnesses,” says Leach.

Police aren’t the only ones getting involved. Three anonymous people from Davenport donated money for the reward, making it the most money Crime Stoppers is allowed to offer.

“It seems like in today’s day in age, people don’t like getting involved. This case is starting to show people do want to get involved. People have had it with violence in our community and gun crimes, and I believe people want to see change,” says Leach.

Now it’s up to the public to speak out and say something.

“Do the right thing. This family has suffered enough, and it’s time to take some action and make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else. If someone is capable of killing someone, I’m sure they’re capable of doing it again,” says Leach.