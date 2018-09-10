× Construction underway for band shell at The Bend site in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Construction is underway for a multi-million dollar development project.

Five buildings were planned as part of the development. This includes an event center, apartment, gas station, strip mall and band shell. The band shell construction started Monday, September 10, according to a spokesperson from Great River Property Development, LLC.

The site contains 132 acres of land along the Mississippi River. According to The Bend QC’s planning site, it’s the largest flood-protected section of the river in the Quad Cities.

