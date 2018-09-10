× Arsenal soldiers to reflect, remember the lives lost on 9-11

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL- It will be a somber but meaningful Tuesday, September 11 on the island.

The public is invited to a remembrance walk Tuesday, where you can walk 2.5 miles in memory of the Civilians, Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9-11-01.

Captain and Army Sustainment Command Plans Officer Chris Mullis and Sergeant First Class Heather Cejka will join us Monday, September 10 on Good Morning Quad Cities to talk about the walk.

Participants will pick up the flags at 6 a.m. The formation assembly starts at 6:20 a.m. The formation begins at 6:30 a.m. At the conclusion of the walk, participants will place the flags in what soldiers call, a Field of Honor.